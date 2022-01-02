Coughlin - Eileen A.
December 28, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved daughter of William R. and Marilyn (nee McGrath) Coughlin; devoted sister of Kelly Rijnholt, William J. Coughlin, and her twin sister Erin Coughlin; cherished aunt of Shaelyn Rijnholt; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends received on Monday, from 3 - 7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. Where prayers will be held Tuesday, at 9:45 AM, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church, at 10:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.