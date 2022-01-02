Menu
Eileen A. COUGHLIN
Coughlin - Eileen A.
December 28, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved daughter of William R. and Marilyn (nee McGrath) Coughlin; devoted sister of Kelly Rijnholt, William J. Coughlin, and her twin sister Erin Coughlin; cherished aunt of Shaelyn Rijnholt; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends received on Monday, from 3 - 7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. Where prayers will be held Tuesday, at 9:45 AM, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church, at 10:15 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca, NY
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Jan
4
Service
9:45a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca, NY
1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly and family - I am so sorry to hear about Eileen's passing. My sincere sympathy to you and your family. God's peace. Lisa Damon
Lisa Damon
January 3, 2022
To the Coughlin family, To say my heart hurts and is breaking for all of you, is an understatement. I am definitely at a loss for the adequate words to express my sadness for you. With the loss of Eileen comes so many layers of heartache and may her memories be a comfort. With great sadness and a heavy heart.....I wish you comfort. THE HEART REMEMBERS BEST WHAT IT LOVED THE MOST Tom & Jeannie Heilig
Tom & JEANNIE Heilig
January 3, 2022
I have many fond memories of Eileen as a student and a friend. A smile never to be forgotten. My sympathy to all
Jean Grosso
January 2, 2022
Sympathies to the Coughlin family from the Gullos.
Christina Gullo
January 2, 2022
