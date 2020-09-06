Menu
Sunrise October 19, 1947, to Sunset August 29, 2020, age 72. Beloved mother of Seanserre "Sunny" Hawkins and Darling (late Cardell) Goforth; loving grandmother of Kaisean, Krystal, Paul Jr., Cardell, Stacy and Sadia; dearest sister of Mable Humphrey, Thomas "Bo" Bozeman, Jayne Bozeman, Larry Bozeman and the late Mattie "Totsie"; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 10AM-12PM, at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on Eileen's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
