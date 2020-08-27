BURNS - Eileen M. (nee Ludwig)
August 25, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Emma (nee Schlachter) Ludwig; beloved wife of the late Philip Burns; dear mother of Thomas (Margaret) Burns, Connie (Joanne Hummel) Burns, Alan (Tracey) Burns, Donna (Tony) Rebelo and Christopher (Donna) Burns Sr.; cherished grandmother of Scott (Alissa) Burns, Shawn (Shannon) Burns, Amanda (Matt) Numeracki, Christopher Burns Jr., Ryan (Chelsea) Burns, Mandi (Tim) Klinger, Robin Rebelo, Tim (Kristin) Burns and Anita Burns; seven great-granddaughters, Shayla, Skylar, Gentry, Lyla, Keira, Natalie and Tenley; two sisters-in-law, Caroline and Lorraine Ludwig; also survived by several nieces and nephews; predeceased by sisters, Jean Brown and Margery Johengen; brothers, Edward, Joseph and Paul Ludwig. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Friday from 4-7 PM. Please remember that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, Saturday, August 29, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Memorials may be made to Tuition Angels at SS. Peter & Paul's. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.