MALECKI - Eileen

On Friday, May 28, 2021, Eileen Malecki passed away at the age of 81. Eileen is survived by her loving husband James, her sons William and Mitchell and her grandchildren Nicole and Garrett. Eileen will be remembered for her fine and devoted work as Volunteer Coordinator at both Buffalo and Rochester Psychiatric Centers and Director of Volunteer Services at Monroe Community Hospital and New York State Veterans' Home at Batavia.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4492 Lake Ave., Rochester, NY 14612, at 10:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.