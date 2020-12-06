MARKOWITZ - Eileen Marcia
November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Arnold Markowitz; loving mother of Ganine (JJ Chrystal) Markowitz-Chrystal, Melanie and Sharon Markowitz; sister of the late Morton Mann; devoted grandmother of Devlin and Max Chrystal. A private graveside service was held in Farmingdale, NY. Memorials may be made to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.