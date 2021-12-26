MONOMAKHOFF - Eileen Pamela (nee Donkin)
Just two months short of her 100th Birthday (d.o.b. 22 January, 1922), dearly beloved wife of the late Count Georgi Pavlovich Monomakhoff (died 17 January, 2005), passed suddenly after a short illness, on Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, in Buffalo, NY. She is survived by her daughters, Alexandra Monomakhoff and Kathleen Monomakhoff Loree; son-in-law, Thom R. Loree, MD and grandsons, Peter Ellis Loree and John Thomas Loree, MD. Eileen was a vibrant, energetic and forceful woman. She will be greatly missed by her family, with whom she resided with in Buffalo, NY. Her last year during Covid-19, was spent in the exceptional care of ECMC Terraceview Nursing Facility. Eileen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is buried alongside her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. Arrangements entrusted to the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.