NICHOLSON - Eileen Doris
(nee Shreeve)
March 21, 2021 at the age of 101 went home to be with the Lord. A quiet lady, gentle and full of God's grace. Beloved wife of the late John Nicholson; dear mother of Anna (late David) Taylor, Jean (late John) Holmes, William (Valerie) Nicholson, Sheila (Larry) Wolf, John Nicholson, late Ian Nicholson, the late Robert (late Barbara) Nicholson and late Stephen Nicholson; dear grandmother of 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; predeceased by several brothers and sisters. The family will be present Saturday, March 27th, from 2-4 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the East African Initiative (make check payable to Sundoulos, Inc.), 20 Hunters Drive, Lancaster, NY 14086 or at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/east-african-initiative
. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.