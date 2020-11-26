Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eileen PETRISKO
PETRISKO - Eileen
(nee DeRushia)
Of West Seneca, formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away November 19, 2020. Dear mother of Thomas (Cathy), JoAnn, Stephen and Susan; beloved granny of Travis Chavanne; also survived by two granddaughters, two nieces, and a great-nephew; sister of late Thelma Rishe and late Myrtle Snowden. Eileen was a retired nurse who donated her body to University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Many thanks to Chautauqua Hospice and to Hospice Buffalo for their care and support during Eileen's long illness. Gratitude for prayers from friends and family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.