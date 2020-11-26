PETRISKO - Eileen

(nee DeRushia)

Of West Seneca, formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away November 19, 2020. Dear mother of Thomas (Cathy), JoAnn, Stephen and Susan; beloved granny of Travis Chavanne; also survived by two granddaughters, two nieces, and a great-nephew; sister of late Thelma Rishe and late Myrtle Snowden. Eileen was a retired nurse who donated her body to University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Many thanks to Chautauqua Hospice and to Hospice Buffalo for their care and support during Eileen's long illness. Gratitude for prayers from friends and family.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.