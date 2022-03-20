SCHWABL - Eileen A.Age 92, of Lancaster, previously of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 13, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years Robert R. Schwabl. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Jeffery) Palumbo. Cherished grandmother of Eric R. (Anna) Palumbo and the late Dana Marie Palumbo. Loving sister-in-law of the late Herman and Jeanette Schwabl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda, NY, at 10 AM, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Dana Marie Palumbo Scholarship Fund, c/o R. Grenolds, 17 Conover Crossing, Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences may be made at