Eileen A. SCHWABL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 28 2022
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
SCHWABL - Eileen A.
Age 92, of Lancaster, previously of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 13, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years Robert R. Schwabl. Devoted mother of Kathleen (Jeffery) Palumbo. Cherished grandmother of Eric R. (Anna) Palumbo and the late Dana Marie Palumbo. Loving sister-in-law of the late Herman and Jeanette Schwabl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda, NY, at 10 AM, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Dana Marie Palumbo Scholarship Fund, c/o R. Grenolds, 17 Conover Crossing, Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences may be made at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
263 Claremont Avenue, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So very sorry to see that Eileen passed. Thinking of you and Kathy. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Jane Hager
Family
March 22, 2022
Bob, so sorry to read of Eileen´s passing. We hope that the 71 years of beautiful memories will comfort you until you meet again.
Paul and Marcia Tarczynski
Friend
March 20, 2022
