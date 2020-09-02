Siergiej - Eileen (nee Brug)
Of Derby, NY, August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Siergiej; loving mother of JoAnne (John Morris) Arnold, Barbara (William) Adelsberger, Richard (Pamela) Siergiej, Donna (Kevin) Cas- sidy, and Gregory Siergiej; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and
one great-granddaughter; dearest sister of the late Robert, Rosemary, Paul, and Norman (late Jean and Norma) Brug; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner
of Rogers Rd. (646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, at 11 AM, at Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola, NY 14006 (Please assemble at Church). Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery. Mrs. Siergiej was very active with Meals on Wheels, Most Precious Blood Church and Rosary & Altar Society, Evans Senior Center, and Operation Good Neighboor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Good Neighbor, P.O. Box 52 North Evans, NY 14112. FACE COVERINGS REQUIRED. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.