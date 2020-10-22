MORELAND - El Demarius A.
Entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. Friends may call on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 PM-7 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 AM at Miracle Missions Full Gospel Church, 406 Sycamore Street. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. James A. Lewis, III Officiating. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.