Eladio "Yayo" RODRIGUEZ Sr.
RODRIGUEZ - Eladio, Sr. "Yayo"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Blanca Rodriguez; devoted father of Eladio Jr. "Yayito," Carlos, late Evelyn, Debra Carrasquillo (Robert), late Jose Gomez, late Wanda (late Nestor) Rosado, late Raymond Gomez, late Bryan (Leisamarie) Gomez, late Lawrence Gomez; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Monday from 2-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.
