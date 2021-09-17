Menu
Elaine F. ALBERTI
ALBERTI - Elaine F.
(nee Firman)
September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James V. Alberti; loving mother of Michael J. (Pamela) Alberti; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Devon) Alberti and Kimberly (Anthony Rodriguez) Alberti; adored great-grandmother of Anthony and Isabella. The family will be present Friday, September 17, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.), where prayers will be said at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share memories and condolences on Elaine's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear about the death of your mom, Michael. We have been friends forever. Thinking of you both. Hope all is well with you. She and I would always send Christmas cards to each other this time of year.
Marilyn Majeski King
Friend
December 10, 2021
