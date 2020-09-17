Menu
Elaine Bernice TINCH
TINCH - Elaine Bernice
(nee Albrecht)
Of S. Wales; entered into rest September 15, 2020; former wife of Raymond L. Tinch.; devoted mother of Janice Louise (late Charles) Trowbridge and Jonathan Alois Tinch; cherished grandmother of Lydia (Job) Fulton, Charles (Molly) Trowbridge and Isaac (Sandy) Trowbridge; adored great-grandmother of Seth Fulton, Alana Fulton, Quinn Trowbridge, Blair Trowbridge and James Trowbridge; loving daughter of the late Alois "Frank" and Halina Albrecht; dear sister of Carol (late Robert) Matla, step-sister and half-sister of Audrey (late Rich) Fintack, Paul (Paulette) Winton, Franklin (Lynn) Albrecht, Thomas (Marguerite) Albrecht and the late Patricia (Harold) Saxton. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM, where sharing of remembrances will immediately follow. Interment South Wales Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
