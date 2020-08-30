PAULY - Elaine C.
August 28, 2020, at age 86. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph J. and Eleanor A. (nee Lauth) Pauly; dear sister of the late Melvin F. (Joan Murray) Pauly; cherished aunt of Susan (Mark) Leary, Meg (Gary) Black and Ann (Donald) Watson; adored great-aunt of Kimberly (Paul) Appleby, Kevin Black, Megan (fiancé Riley Abbott) Leary and Sean Leary; great-grand-aunt of Bennett Paul Appleby; dear friend of the late Carol A. Masternak. No Prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:00 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Family and friends invited. Elaine retired from GE after 33 years of service as an Industrial Sales Engineer in the Motor Business Group. She was the second female in the US to receive this position. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Elaine's memory to Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart. Due to the current Pandemic restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Elaine's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.