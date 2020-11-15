CUTTING - Elaine (nee Duff)
November 12, 2020 age 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Cutting; survived by niece Laura Mangan (Robert Miller, Jr.), nephews Warren Mangan (Denise Dongworth) and Paul Mangan, and grand-niece Sarah Miller. A private service will be held. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences www.JERFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.