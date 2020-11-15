Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine CUTTING
CUTTING - Elaine (nee Duff)
November 12, 2020 age 81. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Cutting; survived by niece Laura Mangan (Robert Miller, Jr.), nephews Warren Mangan (Denise Dongworth) and Paul Mangan, and grand-niece Sarah Miller. A private service will be held. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences www.JERFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.