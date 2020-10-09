Menu
Elaine F. NIEWIEMSKI
NIEWIEMSKI - Elaine F.
(nee Butryn)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest October 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Dwayne (Denise), Robert (Vickie), Paul (Melinda), Howard, and the late Bryan Niewiemski; cherished grandmother of Adam (Amber), Gregory (Jaclyn), Dylan, Adam E. and Ashley; dear great-grandmother of Michael and Liliana; loving daughter of the late Alexander and Florence Butryn; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday morning in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2020.
