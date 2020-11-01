BIALOGLOWICZ - Elaine M.

October 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur (late Florence) Bialoglowicz; fiancée of John Scioli; dearest sister of Deborah (Robert) Budniewski, Leonard (Ann), Joseph (Sheryl) and the late Suzanne Bialoglowicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:30 AM at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Friends invited. No prior visitation. Facial masks and social spacing required. Memorials for Elaine may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 893-3024.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.