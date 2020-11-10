TRBOVICH - Elaine M.
(nee Frawley)
November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Trbovich; dearest mother of Antoinette (Gilbert) Yokum, R. Gary Trbovich and the late Stephanie Lara Trbovich; devoted grandmother of Maliah Yokum; daughter of the late Simon and Dorothy Frawley; dear sister of Dorothy Snider and the late Ann Fetter and the late Charles Frawley; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road (west of Borden Road) Cheektowaga, NY where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that a mask must be worn and to please maintain a separation of six feet while visiting. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.