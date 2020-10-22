ROBERTS - Elaine P.
(nee Zielinski)
Of Shrewsbury, MA, formerly of Burt, NY, October 19, 2020, in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Harry W. Roberts, Jr; dearest mother of Anne Michele (Alan) Wight of England and Julie (Bruce) Szczepankiewicz of Hopkinton, MA, proud grandmother of James and Jennifer Wight, and Matthew, Daniel, Jeremy, and Catherine Szczepankiewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke the Evangelist R.C. Church, 70 W. Main St., Westborough, MA, at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 26, with no prior visitation. Private inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kenmore, NY. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Elaine's life with family and friends will be scheduled in NY at a date to be announced. The PICKERING AND SON WESTBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME of Westborough, MA, is honored to be assisting the Roberts family. For her full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.