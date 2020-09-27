Menu
Elaine R. KOLB
KOLB - Elaine R.
Age 86, of the City of Tonawanda, September 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Oscar and Olga (nee Kloss) Kolb; sister of John "Oscar" (Carol) Kolb and the late Olga (late Walter) Ackerman, Oscar "Bud" (late Phyllis) Kolb, Charles (late Doris) Kolb, Delores (late Floyd) Dolpp and Audrey (late Glenn) Rees; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elaine was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a 1952 graduate of Tonawanda High School. She was also employed for 45 years, at Marine Midland/HSBC retiring as Assistant Manager. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 28th, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM, following the visitation. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences online may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Sep
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
