Elaine R. WILLS
Of N. Tonawanda, NY September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Wills; dear mother of Janice (Edward) Wirth and Ronald (Deborah) Wills; loving grandmother of Shawn and Patrick Wirth, Kevin Wills and Laura (Ryan) Wachowiak. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
