WILLS - Elaine R. (nee Vengren)
Of N. Tonawanda, NY September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Wills; dear mother of Janice (Edward) Wirth and Ronald (Deborah) Wills; loving grandmother of Shawn and Patrick Wirth, Kevin Wills and Laura (Ryan) Wachowiak. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 4, 2020.