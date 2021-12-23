RADEMACHER - Elaine J. Age 65, of Attica, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1956, in Buffalo, to the late Edward and Joan (Tatu) Badding. Elaine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter C. Rademacher, as well as her brother, James (Michelle) Badding. She is survived by her children, Amanda (Shannon) Wood and Matthew (Lee) Rademacher; five grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Badding, Andy (Kathleen) Badding, and Richard Badding, as well as niece and nephew, Kelsey and Jacob Badding. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 AM-1 PM at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011, followed by a brief service and interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Wales Center, NY.
I am so very sorry to hear about the death of your Mom. I went to high school with her. She was such a nice person. We were cheerleaders together and she was a lot of fun. After high school we lost touch. I am praying for you and your family. Life can be so very hard at times. I just had to write to tell you I have such nice memories of her.
Susan Acquard Cox
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Pete & Elaine were precious neighbors.
The Schweizer Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
Amanda, Matthew, Andy, Richard and Pat, I can´t imagine the incredible loss. I pray that god´s grace and surround with loving memories and those memories help ease your pain.
Glenn, Sharon and Tristan
Sharon Woolgar
December 26, 2021
"Duke" was a small child that captured my heart....her smile was as warm as her mom's......and we grew up together. She dared my to see how fast their snowmobile could go.
I wish I could have stayed in touch, but Texas is a ways away from Buffalo. God bless, Duke...you are loved and missed...
Tom Diegelman
December 25, 2021
Amanda and Mathew, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your family from your time living in Friendship and I always enjoyed talking with your mom. I hope your memories help you through this difficult time.