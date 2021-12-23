Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine J. RADEMACHER
ABOUT
East Aurora High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY
RADEMACHER - Elaine J.
Age 65, of Attica, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1956, in Buffalo, to the late Edward and Joan (Tatu) Badding. Elaine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Peter C. Rademacher, as well as her brother, James (Michelle) Badding. She is survived by her children, Amanda (Shannon) Wood and Matthew (Lee) Rademacher; five grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Badding, Andy (Kathleen) Badding, and Richard Badding, as well as niece and nephew, Kelsey and Jacob Badding. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 11 AM-1 PM at MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, 135 Main St., Attica, NY 14011, followed by a brief service and interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Wales Center, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Marley Funeral Home, LLC.
135 Main Street, Attica, NY
Dec
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Marley Funeral Home, LLC.
135 Main Street, Attica, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Marley Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so very sorry to hear about the death of your Mom. I went to high school with her. She was such a nice person. We were cheerleaders together and she was a lot of fun. After high school we lost touch. I am praying for you and your family. Life can be so very hard at times. I just had to write to tell you I have such nice memories of her.
Susan Acquard Cox
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Pete & Elaine were precious neighbors.
The Schweizer Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
Amanda, Matthew, Andy, Richard and Pat, I can´t imagine the incredible loss. I pray that god´s grace and surround with loving memories and those memories help ease your pain. Glenn, Sharon and Tristan
Sharon Woolgar
December 26, 2021
"Duke" was a small child that captured my heart....her smile was as warm as her mom's......and we grew up together. She dared my to see how fast their snowmobile could go. I wish I could have stayed in touch, but Texas is a ways away from Buffalo. God bless, Duke...you are loved and missed...
Tom Diegelman
December 25, 2021
Amanda and Mathew, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your family from your time living in Friendship and I always enjoyed talking with your mom. I hope your memories help you through this difficult time.
Sheryl Raiff Hoopes
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results