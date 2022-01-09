RUDNICKI - Elaine (nee Sabuda)

January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of Raymond Rudnicki; dearest mother of Gregory (Karen); grandmother of Jason; daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (nee Bigaj) Sabuda; sister of the late Dorothy, Conrad (Irene) and Joseph Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at The COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Tuesday, January 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Wednesday, January 12, at 9:15 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter and Paul Church at 10 AM







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.