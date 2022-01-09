Menu
Elaine RUDNICKI
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
RUDNICKI - Elaine (nee Sabuda)
January 6, 2022. Beloved wife of Raymond Rudnicki; dearest mother of Gregory (Karen); grandmother of Jason; daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (nee Bigaj) Sabuda; sister of the late Dorothy, Conrad (Irene) and Joseph Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at The COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Tuesday, January 11 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Wednesday, January 12, at 9:15 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter and Paul Church at 10 AM


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Jan
12
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
St. Peter and Paul Church
NY
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter and Paul Church
NY
Thought and prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Amy Rudnicki Bennett
January 11, 2022
