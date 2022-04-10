Menu
Elaine P. RUTKOWSKI
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Rutkowski - Elaine P.
(nee Talarczyk)
April 5, 2022; beloved wife of the late Eugene; loving aunt of Suzanne (Stanley) Jarnot, great-aunt of Michelle (Henry Cousineau III) Jarnot; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Talarczyk; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner of South Ogden) Monday from 3-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Elaine was a past member of the Clinton Home Makers Association. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Online condolences at:
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
