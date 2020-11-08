UTZ - Elaine
Of Buffalo, NY, passed on October 31, 2020. Soulmate to Al (Nico); devoted mother of Nicholas Utz; dear daughter of the late Clyde and Cecelia Utz; dear sister of the late Clyde (Butch) Utz, the late Mary Ellen and the late Michael Utz; also survived by cousins and one niece. A visitation will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC, 281 Dodge Road, Getzville, on Monday November 9, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Due to the current health regulations, FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO BE SOCIALLY DISTANT and WEAR FACE MASKS AT ALL TIMES. Please be patient upon entering the funeral home. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.