FOSTER - Elayne J.Of Buffalo, NY, passed away March 17, 2022, at age 72. Saddened by her absence are her beloved family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 for an 11 AM Wake, followed by Elayne's Celebration of Life Service at 12 PM, at Edison Street Baptist Church, 28 Edison Street, Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com