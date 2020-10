GLOWCZAK - Eleanor A.

(nee Krajewski)

October 7, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Glowczak; loving mother of Cynthia (John) Dean and Robert A. (Annette Horvatis) Glowczak; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Glowczak; dear sister of Antoinette (Ron) Wasczak and Anthony Krajewski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.