AMBROSE - Eleanor "Ellie"
(nee Dohn)
100 years young, of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on Monday at the Syracuse Home Association. Ellie was born and raised in Buffalo, NY, having attended Buffalo City Schools. She was employed for over 20 years with the Cleveland Hill Union Free School District, where she finished her career as Secretary to the Superintendent. Ellie resided in Buffalo most of her life, until coming to Baldwinsville in 2007 to be closer to family. Her favorite things included coffee klatches, cards, and cocktails with girlfriends. Eleanor was an avid reader and Buffalo Bills fan. She enjoyed traveling and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. Ellie was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Baldwinsville. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert Ambrose, her parents, Julius Dohn and Wanda Kratzman, two brothers, Norbert and Arthur, and two sisters, Helen and Elsa Scott. Surviving are her two sons, Mark (Kathie) Ambrose of Baldwinsville, NY, Rob (Tricia) Ambrose of Silverton, OR; eight grandchildren: Jessica Ambrose, Meredith (Jeremy) Bushnell, Josh (Kirsten) Ambrose, Katie (Zach) Pollard, Jon (Kat) Ambrose, Heidie, Jesse, and Jenny Ambrose; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces: Sharon Frydlo and Jan Jones; and four nephews: Doug Dohn, Bert (Laurie) Dohn, Richard Scott, and Jim (Debbie) Scott. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM in St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2840 Cold Springs Rd., Baldwinsville, NY. Burial will take place in Elmlawn Memorial Park in Kenmore, NY. Contributions in Ellie's memory may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Hospice of CNY. Please sign the MAURER FUNERAL HOME online guest book for Ellie, to express your condolences to her family at: www.maurerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.