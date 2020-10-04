Menu
Eleanor Ann NUNCIATO
NUNCIATO - Eleanor Ann
(nee Kohan)
Passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Nunciato; dear mother of Mark (Tammy) and Christopher (Dawn) Nunciato; loving grandmother of Matthew, Chayse, Elizabeth and Carly; daughter of the late Kurt and Anna Kochan; sister of late William Kohan and the late Mark Kohan. Mrs. Nunciato was an avid sewer and quilter. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations maybe sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
