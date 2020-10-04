NUNCIATO - Eleanor Ann
(nee Kohan)
Passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Nunciato; dear mother of Mark (Tammy) and Christopher (Dawn) Nunciato; loving grandmother of Matthew, Chayse, Elizabeth and Carly; daughter of the late Kurt and Anna Kochan; sister of late William Kohan and the late Mark Kohan. Mrs. Nunciato was an avid sewer and quilter. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations maybe sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com