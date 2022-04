BARTHEL - Eleanor J.(nee Marble)Age 96, formerly of East Concord, NY, passed away on September 1, 2021. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:30pm at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the East Concord Community Church or to the East Concord Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com