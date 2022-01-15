BREYMEIER - Eleanor
(nee Longboat)
January 10, 2022, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 56 years to Ronald Breymeier. Loving mother of Theresa (Ken) Kilanowski, Glenn (Tracy), Jeffrey, and the late Heidi Dutton. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Loretta (late Gino) Paolini, Perry (Patricia), the late Frederick and Kenneth Longboat. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Eleanor enjoyed volunteering for the food pantries and Buffalo City Mission. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3 - 7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.