Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanor BREYMEIER
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
BREYMEIER - Eleanor
(nee Longboat)
January 10, 2022, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 56 years to Ronald Breymeier. Loving mother of Theresa (Ken) Kilanowski, Glenn (Tracy), Jeffrey, and the late Heidi Dutton. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Loretta (late Gino) Paolini, Perry (Patricia), the late Frederick and Kenneth Longboat. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Eleanor enjoyed volunteering for the food pantries and Buffalo City Mission. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3 - 7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
17
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Glenn, Tracy & Amanda, my deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom and Grandmother.
Sally Stroka
Friend
January 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results