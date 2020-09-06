BUSCH - Eleanor (nee Schwab)
Of Alden, NY, March 12, 1929 - September 4, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Busch; dear mother of Warren (Joann), Christopher, Mark (Camilla), Bernard (Elizabeth), John (Lisa), Flora (Bruce) Shaw, Linda (Timothy Zima) Korba and Lawrence (Carolyn) Busch; grandmother of 14 grandchildren; sister of Raymond (Nadine), Francis (Betty Livingston), Rose Marie (late Hans, Sr.) Boxler, Joan (John) Knab and the late Cecilia (late Thomas) Lyons, Margaret (late Michael) Preen, John, Teresa (late Eugene) Berger, Robert, Marie, Irene (late John) Wilkins and Bernard (Nan) Schwab; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. As you attend please be mindful of face coverings and 6 foot separation is required at all times. Thank you for your understanding. Share condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.