D'AURIA - Eleanor C.
(nee Vastola)
November 3, 2020; beloved wife of the late Joseph C. D'Auria; loving mother of Joel (Lynette), Paul (Amy) and Michael (Kathy); cherished grandmother of Amanda (Adam) Slifka, Katie Sansone, Christina, Nicole (Aaron) Amabile, Joseph, Sarah and Paul A. D'Auria; great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Carol Fleming and Michael Vastola, both of Ohio. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7th at 11 AM from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY. All are asked to please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend please be mindful that masks must be worn and a separation of six feet must be maintained. Eleanor was a long time volunteer at St. Amelia Outreach. Donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to the St. Amelia Outreach. To share memories and condolences to the family, please visit Eleanor's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.