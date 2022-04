FRANKLIN - Eleanor R. (nee Yeager)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Franklin; dearest mother of Sandra (Richard) Green, Ronald (Tina) and Robert; grandmother of Tammy (Kevin), Dawn (Westin), David, Matthew, Mandy and Ronald; great-grandmother of Braeden, Blake, Brent, Jason, Adam, Kahlan, Makayla, Jaxsyn, Alyanna, Bailee and Brooklyn. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Monday from 4-8 PM. Chapel Service Tuesday at 11:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.