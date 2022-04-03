Menu
Eleanor G. "Elly" HOBEL
HOBEL - Eleanor G. "Elly"
Age 95, of Bliss, NY passed away on March 30, 2022 at The Cloisters in Warsaw. Elly was predeceased by her husband, Earl Hobel who passed away in 2002 and her brother, Wesley (Marge) Brauer. Surviving are her children, Lee (Patti) Hobel of West Seneca, Mark (Ann) Hobel of West Seneca, Glenn (Clair) Hobel of Buffalo, Gail (John) Calabotta of Lackawanna, Scott (Chris) Hobel of Holland, Lisa (Dan) Seewaldt of North Java; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ada (the late Cal) Hobel of Massachusetts, Clyde (Nancy) Brauer of Clarence; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, April 8 from 3 - 7 PM at the Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 North Main Street, Warsaw where Elly's funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to The Cloisters, 171 North Maple Street, Warsaw, New York 14569 to be used to help fund the activities that Elly so enjoyed. Online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
