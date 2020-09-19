MIODONSKI - Eleanor
(nee Nowicki)
September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew "Moe" Miodonski and the late Henry Thrun; devoted mother of Jacquelyn Sorgi and Kenneth Thrun; loving grandma of Robin (Robert) Ziolkowski, John Sorgi, Anthony (Tracy) Sorgi, Shawn, Jason and Jordan Thrun; sister of the late Phillip Nowicki; also survived by 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday 12-3 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will take place at 2:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.