Eleanor MIODONSKI
1923 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1923
DIED
September 16, 2020
MIODONSKI - Eleanor
(nee Nowicki)
September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew "Moe" Miodonski and the late Henry Thrun; devoted mother of Jacquelyn Sorgi and Kenneth Thrun; loving grandma of Robin (Robert) Ziolkowski, John Sorgi, Anthony (Tracy) Sorgi, Shawn, Jason and Jordan Thrun; sister of the late Phillip Nowicki; also survived by 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday 12-3 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will take place at 2:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Sep
20
Service
2:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
I will always live and miss you with app my heart love Shawn thrun
Shawn Thrun
Family
September 17, 2020