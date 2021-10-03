MOLNAR - Eleanor A.
(nee Hofmann)
September 29, 2021, at age 85. Loving mother of Timothy Molnar, of Oklahoma City, OK; Holly (Michael) Ginnick of New Paltz, NY; dear grandmother of Michael (Margaret) Ginnick of Elko, NV and Kristina Ginnick of Poughkeepsie, NY; fond aunt of Paul Hofmann, Lynn (Brian) Waterfield, Robert Sartini and Scott (Karen) Venetta. Eleanor is also survived by her brother Karl (Haley) Hofmann and sister Elisa Sartini as well as great-nieces, great-nephews and many longtime friends. She was predeceased by her parents John and Florence (Baumann) Hofmann; stepmother Elsa (Daum) Hofmann and her older brother John (Susan) Hofmann. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date to be announced. Donations in Ellie's memory may be made to Lutheran Charities of WNY. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.