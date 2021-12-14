PRUSKI - Eleanor H.
(nee Kilijanski)
Of Elma, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Felix A. Pruski; dearest mother of Kathleen (late Herbert and late Blair Frey) Aumer, Lawrence (Michele Garden), David (Mary Beth), Michael (Mary Jo), Mark and Paul (Patricia Donahue) and the late Gregory (Sheila Koepnick) Pruski; beloved grandmother of Lisa Aumer, Andrew (Ashley) Aumer, Gabrielle (John) Mamon, Sarah (Kelly Ford) Pruski, Jake (Mondea Moss) Pruski, Lea (Christopher) Martin, Gina (Brad) Falsion and Matthew (Briana Zaynese) Pruski; cherished great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren; sister of Teri Kowalczewski and the late Charles Kilijanski; family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church, Clinton at Schwartz Rd., Elma, Friday morning at 10 AM. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Eleanor. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.