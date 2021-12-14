Menu
Eleanor H. PRUSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
PRUSKI - Eleanor H.
(nee Kilijanski)
Of Elma, NY, December 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Felix A. Pruski; dearest mother of Kathleen (late Herbert and late Blair Frey) Aumer, Lawrence (Michele Garden), David (Mary Beth), Michael (Mary Jo), Mark and Paul (Patricia Donahue) and the late Gregory (Sheila Koepnick) Pruski; beloved grandmother of Lisa Aumer, Andrew (Ashley) Aumer, Gabrielle (John) Mamon, Sarah (Kelly Ford) Pruski, Jake (Mondea Moss) Pruski, Lea (Christopher) Martin, Gina (Brad) Falsion and Matthew (Briana Zaynese) Pruski; cherished great-grandmother of seven great-grandchildren; sister of Teri Kowalczewski and the late Charles Kilijanski; family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church, Clinton at Schwartz Rd., Elma, Friday morning at 10 AM. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Eleanor. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Annunciation Church
Clinton at Schwartz Rd., Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your mom passing. Our deepest sympathys and prayers go out to your family.
Michael & Roseann Was
Friend
December 20, 2021
I took care of Eleanor at Elderwood a few years back, and was very fond of her. I extend my sympathy to her family. May she rest in God´s arms.
Jean Huck
Work
December 18, 2021
Dave & Mary Beth, Sincere condolences on the loss of your Mom and MIL. Our hearts go out to you and your family at this sad time. Thoughts and prayers from the Ellis and Perfetto family.
George Ellis
Friend
December 16, 2021
I had the pleasure of caring for Eleanor while at Elderwood. We grew very close over the years and I am so saddened by her passing. Even as she was sick, she was so incredibly kind and loving. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Brooke Kirisits
December 14, 2021
Thoughts & prayers are with you as you celebrate the special gift of your Mom. Eternal rest in the loving arms of Jesus be hers. See you in the Eucharist!
Alice Ohl
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Aunt Eleanor. We were Blessed to visit her at the Amherst Nursing Home . She was a very talented person. She will be missed by all .Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Emily Lackie
Family
December 14, 2021
May God support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last. -Cardinal Newman
Fr. Gene Ulrich, Pastor, The Pastoral Staff and Annunciation Parishioners
Other
December 14, 2021
