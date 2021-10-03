PRZYBYLSKI - Eleanor A. (nee Karp)
October 1, 2021, beloved wife of the late Chester; dear mother of Daniel (Ann), Ronald, Gerald (Elaine), Paul (Lori Olivieri) Przybylski and Diane (Joseph) Torchio; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Frank (Irene) Karp and predeceased by other brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir's Church, 160 Cable St., Buffalo, Tuesday 9 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fr. Baker Manor, Orchard Park. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.