Eleanor A. PRZYBYLSKI
PRZYBYLSKI - Eleanor A. (nee Karp)
October 1, 2021, beloved wife of the late Chester; dear mother of Daniel (Ann), Ronald, Gerald (Elaine), Paul (Lori Olivieri) Przybylski and Diane (Joseph) Torchio; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Frank (Irene) Karp and predeceased by other brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir's Church, 160 Cable St., Buffalo, Tuesday 9 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fr. Baker Manor, Orchard Park. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Casimir's Church
160 Cable St., Buffalo, NY
