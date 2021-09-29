Santucci - Eleanor A.
(nee Fydrych)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Santucci; dearest mother of Joseph Santucci (fiancé Janet Barry) and Linda (Greg) Marco; loving grandmother of Matthew Marco, Nicholas (Erin) Marco, Keith (Mary) Neiswonger and Erin Neiswonger (Andrew McNutt); great-grandmother of Owen, Amanda, Kimberly and Xander; dear sister of James Fydrych and the late Diane Krzanak and late Daniel Fydrych. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Interment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
