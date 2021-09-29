Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanor A. SANTUCCI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Santucci - Eleanor A.
(nee Fydrych)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Santucci; dearest mother of Joseph Santucci (fiancé Janet Barry) and Linda (Greg) Marco; loving grandmother of Matthew Marco, Nicholas (Erin) Marco, Keith (Mary) Neiswonger and Erin Neiswonger (Andrew McNutt); great-grandmother of Owen, Amanda, Kimberly and Xander; dear sister of James Fydrych and the late Diane Krzanak and late Daniel Fydrych. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Interment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Linda, Joe and the Santucci family-I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was my neighbor at SFP, and a delightful woman, I always enjoyed talking to her.
Cindy Conlon
Friend
September 29, 2021
I only knew Eleanor for a short amount of time, but she was one of the sweetest people I have ever known! Every day she always had a smile on her face no matter what she was going through or what she had to face daily. I will miss her greatly, RIP Eleanor!
Claudette Miller
Work
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results