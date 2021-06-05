Menu
Eleanor M. SMITH
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road
Buffalo, NY
SMITH - Eleanor M.
(nee Szczublewski)
June 2, 2021. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Edward S. Smith, Sr.; loving mother of Edward S. (Juliann Milligan) Smith, Jr. and Linda M. (Paul, Sr.) Przystal; cherished grandmother of Paul, Jr., Matthew (Kaylee), Brandon, Jessica and Dylan; also survived by brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd., Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
7
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
8
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
