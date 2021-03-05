URBANCZYK - Eleanor
(nee Koszuta)
March 4, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to the late Joseph Urbanczyk; loving mother of Kathleen (Norman) Kazmierczak, Linda (Patrick) Kazukiewicz, Diane (Gary) Ginter and Gail (Kenneth) Tomczak; cherished Grandmother to Brian (Kelly), Eric (Laurie), Tracy (John), Renee (William), Sarah (Adam), Sean, Scott, Amber (Brian), Shannon (Jeff), Ashley and 14 great-grandchildren; devoted sister to the late Leonard (late Dorothy) Koszuta and the late Richard (late Mary) Koszuta; sister-in-law of Arthur (Patricia) Urbanczyk and the late Daniel (late Jean) Urbanczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Eleanor was the past treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Aerie 2692 and enjoyed playing cards. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), on Monday at 9:30 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, at 10 AM. Entombment in St Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3-8 PM, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in memory of Eleanor to Hospice Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.