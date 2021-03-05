Sending my love & sympathies to all of you in this time. I was only able to assist your Mom as her aide for a short time, but I was privileged to get to know her & spend that time with her, as well as you, her loving, supportive & encouraging family. It always warms my heart when I am in a home where there is so much unconditional love. I will remember your Mom's sweet smile & the time I spent with her. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of her life. Michaeline

Michaeline March 20, 2021