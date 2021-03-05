Menu
Eleanor URBANCZYK
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
URBANCZYK - Eleanor
(nee Koszuta)
March 4, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife to the late Joseph Urbanczyk; loving mother of Kathleen (Norman) Kazmierczak, Linda (Patrick) Kazukiewicz, Diane (Gary) Ginter and Gail (Kenneth) Tomczak; cherished Grandmother to Brian (Kelly), Eric (Laurie), Tracy (John), Renee (William), Sarah (Adam), Sean, Scott, Amber (Brian), Shannon (Jeff), Ashley and 14 great-grandchildren; devoted sister to the late Leonard (late Dorothy) Koszuta and the late Richard (late Mary) Koszuta; sister-in-law of Arthur (Patricia) Urbanczyk and the late Daniel (late Jean) Urbanczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Eleanor was the past treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Aerie 2692 and enjoyed playing cards. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), on Monday at 9:30 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, at 10 AM. Entombment in St Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3-8 PM, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in memory of Eleanor to Hospice Buffalo. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
7
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
7
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my love & sympathies to all of you in this time. I was only able to assist your Mom as her aide for a short time, but I was privileged to get to know her & spend that time with her, as well as you, her loving, supportive & encouraging family. It always warms my heart when I am in a home where there is so much unconditional love. I will remember your Mom's sweet smile & the time I spent with her. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of her life. Michaeline
Michaeline
March 20, 2021
Your mom (Grandma, Mother-in-law) was a terrific lady. I remember her sweetness and smile. So sorry for your loss....remembered in my heart
SUEANN WADDELL
March 5, 2021
