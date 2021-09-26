VOLK - Eleanor (nee Schneider)

September 24, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Volk; dear mother of Deborah (Daryle) Lauber, Gary (Jeanette) Volk, Donna (Charles) Volk and the late Edward T. Volk; grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of Carol (Russ) Nasca, Rose (John) Beach and the late David, James, Thomas and Richard Schneider; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said Wednesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Angola at 10:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.