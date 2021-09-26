Menu
Eleanor VOLK
FUNERAL HOME
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY
VOLK - Eleanor (nee Schneider)
September 24, 2021, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Volk; dear mother of Deborah (Daryle) Lauber, Gary (Jeanette) Volk, Donna (Charles) Volk and the late Edward T. Volk; grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of Carol (Russ) Nasca, Rose (John) Beach and the late David, James, Thomas and Richard Schneider; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said Wednesday at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Angola at 10:30 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Sep
29
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street, Angola, NY
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Most Precious Blood Church
Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just saw this notice today and am very sorry I didn´t see it sooner. Ellie was so good to me and my boys when we lived in Angola....my boys thought of her as a grandparent and loved her very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with your entire family at this difficult time. Sincerely, Ron Roof and family
Ron Roof
Friend
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ellie passing, She will be greatly missed.
Helen Lemke
September 28, 2021
