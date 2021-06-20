Menu
Eleanor H. WEHNER
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
WEHNER - Eleanor H. (nee Gall)
Age 102 of East Eden, New York, June 16, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Paul Wehner; daughter of the late Louis and Jessie Gall; sister of the late Zoltan (late Nancy) Gall; survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary (Oratory of St. John the Baptist RC Church), 8175 East Eden Road, East Eden, on Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 AM. No prior visitation. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Eden. Eleanor was a life member of Eden Emergency Squad. Memorials in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Eden Emergency Squad, 2791 East Church Street, Eden, NY 14057. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary (Oratory of St. John the Baptist RC Church)
8175 East Eden Road, East Eden, NY
