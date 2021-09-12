WILLIAMS - Eleanor

(nee Giancarlo)

Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest peacefully July 17, 2021, at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Maria Giancarlo; loving mother to Karen (late Philip) Weston, Donald P. Williams, Jr. (Janice Krevy), Kim Williams and Terry Hall (Richard). She was blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Dolores (Jack) Loiacono and the late Josephine (late Vito) Fuoco and late Deborah Bunts; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher's R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Tonawanda, on September 18, 2021, at 9:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.