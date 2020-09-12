Menu
Eleanore K. BARRETT
BARRETT - Eleanore K.
Of Lockport, NY, formerly of Beacon, NY, died on September 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Barrett; mother of Victoria (Michael Gregory) Barrett-Gregory and S. Lynn Lytle; Omi of Mars Barrett-Green, Griffin Lytle, Regan Lytle, Jeffery (Corinna) Gregory, Ryan Gregory, Damien (Andrea) Gregory and Matthew Gregory; great grandmother of Leah, Aaron, Benjamin, John, Adam, Noah, Samuel, Matthew, Maggie and Michael; Sister of the late Henry Kuhl; aunt of Debra (Charles)Davidson, Diedre Kuhl, Donna Kuhl and the late Karl Kuhl and cousin of many in Germany. Friends may call on Saturday, September 19, from 1-2 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport, with a Memorial Service following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue, Lockport, NY 14094
Sep
19
Memorial service
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue, Lockport, NY 14094
