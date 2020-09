BARRETT - Eleanore K.Of Lockport, NY, formerly of Beacon, NY, died on September 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Barrett; mother of Victoria (Michael Gregory) Barrett-Gregory and S. Lynn Lytle; Omi of Mars Barrett-Green, Griffin Lytle, Regan Lytle, Jeffery (Corinna) Gregory, Ryan Gregory, Damien (Andrea) Gregory and Matthew Gregory; great grandmother of Leah, Aaron, Benjamin, John, Adam, Noah, Samuel, Matthew, Maggie and Michael; Sister of the late Henry Kuhl; aunt of Debra (Charles)Davidson, Diedre Kuhl, Donna Kuhl and the late Karl Kuhl and cousin of many in Germany. Friends may call on Saturday, September 19, from 1-2 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport, with a Memorial Service following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com