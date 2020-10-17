HORTMAN - Eleanore M.

(nee Marsh)

October 15, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Hortman; dear mother of David (Diane) and Ronald (JoAnne) Hortman; loving grandmother of Wendy (Dan) Hudson, Derek (Karin) Hortman, Heather (Matt) Pollack, David (Kelly) Hortman, William (April) Hortman, Christopher (late Heather) Hortman, Holly (Brian) O'Rourke and Kristen Hortman; also survived by 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister of the late Evelyn (late Dutch) Stadelman, Kenneth (late Vivian) Marsh And Marvis (late Harold) Colley. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, October 18th, from 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd. (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home) where Funeral Services will be held Monday, at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Hortman was a member of the Beulah Chapter # 176 OES, a native of Olean, NY and an Elder of South Park United Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lord of Life Adult Day Care.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.