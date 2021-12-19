Menu
Eleanore A. ROBERTS
ROBERTS - Eleanore A.
85, of Buffalo, NY, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born in Buffalo, where she met and married her husband of 63 years, William B. Roberts Sr. Norie was a Special Education teacher, as well as K-8. One of the joys of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who knew her as Nanny. Her sense of humor drew everyone in and was known for her eclectic Christmas and birthday gifts. She enjoyed birding and reading, along with beating her husband in cards. Though she moved from Buffalo as a young married wife, she moved back to Buffalo with her family in 1973 as a mother of four. She loved Lake Erie, and spending time at Snyder's Beach laughing with extended family. Norie will be dearly missed by her husband Bill, Sr.; her children Bruce (Elaine) Roberts, Bill (Marci) Roberts, Bonnie Weidner, and Nick Roberts; her sister Cynthia Casey; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In the Spring, friends and family will gather to celebrate the joy Norie brought to their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Operation Good Neighbor at [email protected]


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
