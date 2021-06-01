Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanore Mathilda ROSSI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
ROSSI - Eleanore Mathilda
(nee Jankowski)
Mrs. Rossi, age 93, passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Bensalem, PA. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leo Jankowski and Mathilda Buwaj Jankowski. She was the wife of the late Theodore Rossi for 62 years. She is survived by sons James (Krista), Dale (Janice) and Todd (Ann), and a brother Donald Jankowski, (Lorraine), as well as nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing on Thursday, June 3rd at 9:15 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew at 10 AM. Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
3
Funeral service
9:15a.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish
10 French Rd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.