ROSSI - Eleanore Mathilda
(nee Jankowski)
Mrs. Rossi, age 93, passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Bensalem, PA. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leo Jankowski and Mathilda Buwaj Jankowski. She was the wife of the late Theodore Rossi for 62 years. She is survived by sons James (Krista), Dale (Janice) and Todd (Ann), and a brother Donald Jankowski, (Lorraine), as well as nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing on Thursday, June 3rd at 9:15 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew at 10 AM. Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.